Key sectors weigh on stocks in Toronto; U.S. stock markets also lower
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 11:45PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 20, 2019 11:44AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as the key energy, financial and industrial sectors all lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 76.80 points at 16,227.25.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.14 points at 26,126.65. The S&P 500 index was down 3.72 points at 2,919.93, while the Nasdaq composite was down 2.89 points at 7,999.92.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.09 cents US compared with an average of 75.20 cents US on Monday.
The October crude contract was down 49 cents at US$55.65 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 1.3 cents at US$2.22 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$1.30 at US$1,512.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 2.7 cents at US$2.57 a pound.
