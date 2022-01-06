Keurig to pay $3 million fine for false, misleading claims on recycling of its K-CUPs

A tower of Keurig Kold pods are displayed in Toronto on Tuesday, November 24, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese A tower of Keurig Kold pods are displayed in Toronto on Tuesday, November 24, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

MORE Business News