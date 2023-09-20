Kanye ‘didn’t mean what he said’ about Jews, Adidas CEO says
Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said he doesn’t think Kanye West “meant what he said” when the rapper spewed antisemitic comments last year.
In a recent podcast interview, Gulden complimented West, also known as Ye, calling him “one of the most creative people in the world.” Gulden said the fact that Ye made the statements “wasn’t that good” and led Adidas to break the contract and withdraw the product, referencing the end of its Yeezy line.
“Very unfortunate, because I don’t think he meant what he said, and I don’t think he’s a bad person. It just came across that way,” Gulden said, who is Norwegian born with English not being his first language. “That meant we lost that business, one of the most successful collabs in the history … very sad.”
Adidas told CNN its position has “not changed” and that “ending the partnership was appropriate.” Gulden became CEO in November 2022, shortly after the partnership with West ended.
West went on a tirade against Jews in a different podcast, saying that he “can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me” and threatened to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” on his X account. His comments garnered global outrage and a few days later Adidas ended its nine-year business relationship with him.
Prior to those comments, Adidas put the “partnership under review” after he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt in public. The Anti-Defamation League categorizes the phrase as a “hate slogan” used by White supremacist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan.
Adidas took a huge financial hit after the dissolution of the Yeezy line of shoes. The company said it expected to lose US$1.3 billion in revenue this year because it was unable to sell the designer’s Yeezy clothing and shoes.
However, strong sales so far of leftover Yeezy inventory is helping it to recoup some of its losses. It now expects to make a €450 million (US$491 million) operating loss in 2023, a much better outcome than the €700 million (US$764 million) loss it had forecast back in March.
Adidas recently signed a $1.2 billion deal with British football club Manchester United in an attempt to find another successful collaboration in the wake of West’s exit.
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
More men died of COVID-19 and fatal overdoses in 2021 compared to 2020, driving overall increase in deaths: StatCan
In 2021, overall deaths increased by one per cent compared to 2020 – an increase entirely due to more deaths among men, including more fatal overdose and COVID-19 deaths.
BoC watching its words to avoid spurring rate cut speculation, summary reveals
The Bank of Canada was watching its words at its last interest rate announcement, in fear of spurring speculation that rate cuts are coming any time soon.
Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm
The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.
Younger Canadians are not having children. Here's why, according to Statistics Canada
Younger Canadians are being impacted by many compounding issues including the high cost of living, which is one of the reasons they aren't having children, a new report by Statistics Canada shows.
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
Canada on track to meet, exceed methane emission reduction goal by 2030, Trudeau tells UN
Canada is on track to hit and even surpass targets for reducing oilpatch methane emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday, as the UN sought to hold leaders to account for their climate commitments.
1 in 4 adolescents have been cyberbullied, StatCan says
A new StatCan report says one in four adolescents in Canada have been cyberbullied and it's taking a toll on their mental health.
Sask. university coach off job after allegedly commenting on sports bra, massaging athletes
A former University of Regina coach has been suspended from a national athletics organization following allegations of inappropriate conduct involving young athletes.
-
