Juul to pay US$22.5 million to settle Washington vaping suit

In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo a woman buys refills for her Juul at a smoke shop in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo a woman buys refills for her Juul at a smoke shop in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

MORE Business News