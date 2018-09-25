Just Dunkin': Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
This product image provided by Dunkin' Donuts shows a coffee and donut. (AP / Dunkin Donuts)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 12:26PM EDT
Dunkin' is dropping the donuts -- from its name, anyway.
Doughnuts are still on the menu, but the company is renaming itself "Dunkin"' to reflect its increasing emphasis on coffee and other drinks.
The change will officially take place in January, when the new name will start appearing on napkins, boxes and signs at its U.S. stores. The name change will eventually be adopted by international stores.
Dunkin' has more than 12,500 restaurants globally.
The 68-year-old chain says its new logo will still have the familiar rounded font and orange-and-pink colour scheme that the company has used since 1973.
Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin' says the name change is one of several things it's doing to stay relevant to younger customers. It's also simplifying its menu and adding dedicated mobile ordering lanes.
