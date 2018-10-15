Jurors: Don't throw out $289M weed killer cancer verdict
In this June 28, 2011, file photo, bottles of Roundup herbicide, a product of Monsanto, are displayed on a store shelf in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 7:38PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO -- Jurors who found that Roundup weed killer contributed to a school groundskeeper's cancer are urging a San Francisco judge not to throw out the bulk of their $289 million award in his favour.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday that juror Gary Kitahata told Judge Suzanne Bolanos in a letter that the jury was convinced by the evidence and she should honour its verdict.
The newspaper said juror Robert Howard wrote to the judge that the jury had paid close attention to the evidence and any decision to overturn its verdict would shake his confidence in the judicial system.
Bolanos said last week she is inclined to throw out $250 million in punitive damages in favour of DeWayne Johnson. She is also considering dramatically reducing the remaining award. Her final decision is due on Oct. 22.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Girdles and socket wrenches: Sears was the Amazon of its day
- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
- Companies optimistic even before new continental trade pact: Bank of Canada
- Sidewalk Labs unveils draft data and privacy plans for high-tech Toronto project
- Better wages, job protections in new contract with big Manitoba grocer, Loblaw