June home sales down 24 per cent from last year, 6 per cent since May: CREA

PERSONAL FINANCE | At what income should you feel comfortable hiring a cleaner?

There's no better feeling than coming home to a sparkling clean house or apartment. Although with many Canadians' hectic lifestyles, finding the time is often challenging. That’s when it might be time to hire a cleaner. But how do you know if you can afford one? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down for CTVNews.ca.

At what income should you feel comfortable hiring a cleaner? (Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)