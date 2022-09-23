July travel on an upward trend, but is still a fraction of pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the number of Canada's international arrivals increased in July but has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
The agency says the number of trips by U.S. residents in July was 2.2 million, 11 times the number of trips taken in July 2021 but still about 60 per cent of the trips reported in July 2019.
Residents from countries other than Canada and the U.S. made 10 times more trips to Canada in July 2022 compared with July 2021 but remains half of the number of international travellers in 2019.
Statistics Canada says Canadians made about six times more trips than a year earlier. Like U.S. visitors, however, that number was still below July 2019 levels, with about 64 per cent of that month's volume.
The figures include the period when random mandatory COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated travellers paused in June before resuming later in July for travellers arriving in Canada by air to the four major airports.
As air travel in July increased, labour shortages contributed to flight cancellations, long security queues and lost luggage, impacting major airports says the agency.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022.
