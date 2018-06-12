Judge tosses legal challenge against Cabot Links, clears way for condos
The 176 yard, par 3, 16th hole at Cabot Cliffs, the seaside links golf course rated the 19th finest course in the world by Golf Digest, is seen in Inverness, N.S. on Wednesday, June 1, 2016. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 4:18PM EDT
PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. - A legal challenge against Cape Breton's Cabot Links golf resort aimed at blocking the construction of luxury beach front condos has failed.
Local activist and filmmaker Neal Livingston sought to have a 2.62-hectare Inverness property declared as dedicated for public use due to its historical use by the community.
Lawyers for the golf resort -- which has received almost $17 million in government loans -- opposed the application, saying it purchased the land in good faith from a private landowner.
A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge agreed with the company, saying there is no evidence of an intent to dedicate the property to public use.
In a decision released Tuesday, Justice Patrick Murray says the recreational use of the beach does not support the conclusion that it was dedicated to the public.
Instead, he says there was a "tolerance extended" by previous landowners towards visitors of the beach.
