Judge's ruling advances plan to restructure US$10 billion debt of Puerto Rico's power company
A federal judge on Tuesday tentatively approved a portion of the newest plan to restructure US$10 billion of debt owed by Puerto Rico's power company amid heated negotiations between creditors and the U.S. territory's government.
The overall debt restructuring plan has been amended four times this year by a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico's finances. A confirmation hearing is set for March 2024 as various bondholders continue to oppose the plan.
The board did not have immediate comment on the judge's decision regarding the plan's disclosure statement, which requires modifications before bondholders vote on it. The decision was issued after an hours-long hearing that drew protesters to the courthouse who are opposed to electric bill increases outlined in the plan.
The bankruptcy of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority has dragged on for years amid intense debate on how to restructure its debt -- the largest of any government agency in the U.S. territory.
Numerous restructuring attempts have failed, with several creditors seeking to recuperate more money than what the plan currently offers. The plan was amended for a third time in August and a fourth time over the weekend.
The newest proposal seeks to cut the power company's debt by nearly 80 per cent, to some US$2.5 billion. If approved, it is expected to lead to increases in residential and commercial power bills that already are among the highest of any U.S. jurisdiction.
The power company is Puerto Rico's only agency that has yet to restructure its debt since the territory's government announced in 2015 that it was unable to pay its more than US$70 billion public debt, accumulated through decades of mismanagement, corruption and excessive borrowing. In 2017, Puerto Rico filed for the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in history.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Manulife cuts 250 jobs in wealth and asset management unit
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza hospital
The Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital, the site of a lengthy standoff. The army has surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. Israeli authorities claim the militant group conceals military operations in the facility. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, it has refrained from entering.
Global Affairs confirms death of Canadian in Israel, says only one Canadian still missing
Following the confirmation of Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver’s death, Global Affairs Canada now says only one Canadian is still missing amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
'Groundbreaking' research program expected to help improve concussion outcomes
A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.
NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
Trudeau calls on Israel to show 'maximum restraint' and Hamas to stop using 'human shields' amid war
Israel must use 'maximum restraint,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged on Tuesday, to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Trudeau said the world is witnessing the killing of women, children and babies, and that it must stop.
Poilievre, Guilbeault point fingers over Conservative farm fuel carbon tax bill
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.
How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity
A generous donation of Taylor Swift concert tickets and kindness from a total stranger are bringing in thousands of dollars for a charity in St. John's, N.L.
Canada
-
Blackstock sees 'imbalance' between $55M lawyers' bill, welfare victims' compensation
Cindy Blackstock, one of the people responsible for bringing forward a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal case that led to a historic settlement agreement, says she is concerned about an "imbalance" between what lawyers and victims will be paid.
-
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
-
Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday.
-
'Walked the talk': Canadian peace activist killed in Hamas attack remembered
The close friend of a Canadian peace activist who was killed during Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel is being remembered as someone who “walked the talk."
-
Global Affairs confirms death of Canadian in Israel, says only one Canadian still missing
Following the confirmation of Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver’s death, Global Affairs Canada now says only one Canadian is still missing amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
-
The Royal Canadian Mint unveils the first coins bearing the face of King Charles III
The Royal Canadian Mint officially unveiled the first coins bearing the face of King Charles III on Tuesday.
World
-
US extends sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to buy electricity from Iran
The Biden administration has extended by four months a sanctions waiver that will allow Iraq to continue to purchase electricity from Iran and gives Iran limited access to the proceeds to buy humanitarian goods.
-
Iceland prepares to shield geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption
Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption.
-
Colombia begins sterilization of hippos descended from pets of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar
Colombia on Tuesday began the sterilization of hippopotamuses, descendants of animals illegally brought to the country by late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in the 1980s.
-
Authorities in El Salvador dismantle smuggling ring, arrest 10 including 2 police officers
Police in El Salvador on Tuesday arrested 10 people accused of operating a migrant smuggling ring that charged migrants up to US$15,000 for the promise of safe travel to the U.S.
-
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza hospital
The Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital, the site of a lengthy standoff. The army has surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. Israeli authorities claim the militant group conceals military operations in the facility. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, it has refrained from entering.
Politics
-
Poilievre criticisms of Housing Accelerator Fund 'categorically' false: Fraser
Housing Minister Sean Fraser is dismissing criticisms from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre that the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund is an attempt to incentivize mayors to give the Liberals public credit for acting on the housing crisis.
-
Trudeau calls on Israel to show 'maximum restraint' and Hamas to stop using 'human shields' amid war
Israel must use 'maximum restraint,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged on Tuesday, to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Trudeau said the world is witnessing the killing of women, children and babies, and that it must stop.
-
Poilievre, Guilbeault point fingers over Conservative farm fuel carbon tax bill
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.
Health
-
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend flavoured nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
-
'Groundbreaking' research program expected to help improve concussion outcomes
A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.
-
Patients treated for mental illness face more barriers for medication approval and access, study finds
A new study has found that patients being treated for mental illness in Canada wait 'far too long' for medication approval and face 'inequitable access' across the country.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
3 people charged in protest that interrupted Giller Prize ceremony
Toronto police say three people are facing charges after a surprise protest which hijacked a gala for the Scotiabank Giller Prize – one of the biggest nights in Canadian literature.
-
John Oliver's campaign for a 'puking bird' pays off in New Zealand's Bird of the Century contest
Comedian John Oliver has succeeded in his campaign to have what he describes as a weird, puking bird with a colorful mullet win New Zealand's Bird of the Century contest.
-
Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child to his ‘brigade’ with wife Tana Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.