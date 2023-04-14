JPMorgan beats Wall Street estimates on boost from rate hikes
JPMorgan Chase & Co's JPM.N first-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates as higher interest income offset weakness in dealmaking, and the biggest U.S. lender remained resilient through the banking crisis in March.
The lender's shares jumped 6 per cent as its performance underscored how big banks - with their diversified businesses and trillions of dollars in assets - withstood the crisis better than regional banks.
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the U.S. consumer and the economy remain robust but cautioned that the banking crisis could turn lenders more conservative and impact consumer spending.
"The U.S. economy continues to be on generally healthy footings — consumers are still spending and have strong balance sheets, and businesses are in good shape," Dimon said.
"However, the storm clouds that we have been monitoring for the past year remain on the horizon, and the banking industry turmoil adds to these risks."
Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O failed last month after depositors yanked their funds, marking the second and third largest collapses in U.S. history.
JPMorgan set aside loan loss provisions of US$2.3 billion, up 56 per cent from last year. It reported a 52 per cent increase in profit to US$12.62 billion, or US$4.10 per share, in the three months ended Mar. 31.
Excluding one-time costs, the bank earned US$4.32 per share, ahead of analysts' average expectation of US$3.41 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
"JPM is one of those household names in a sector that we were the most concerned about reporting better than expected earnings and that is certainly putting a bid in the stock and a bid in the market," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth in Boston.
FED BOOST
Revenue at the lender's consumer and community banking unit jumped 80 per cent to US$5.2 billion on the back of higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point last month.
Net interest income, a measure of how much it earns from lending, surged 49 per cent to US$20.8 billion. The lender increased its forecast for NII to US$81 billion this year, excluding profits from markets, from an earlier US$74 billion.
However, its Wall Street investment banking business remained a sore point. Revenue at the unit fell 24 per cent, weighed down by a tepid market for mergers, acquisitions and stock sales. Equity trading revenue slid 12 per cent. Fixed income trading revenue was flat.
Overall revenue jumped 25 per cent jump to US$38.3 billion.
Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Nupur Anand in New York and Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.