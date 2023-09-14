Johnson and Johnson is getting rid of its script logo after more than 130 years
Johnson & Johnson is signing off on a new logo.
The health care giant said Thursday that it will replace the well-known signature script it has used since 1887 with a modern look that reflects its sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
The original script — based on co-founder James Wood Johnson's signature — will still be seen for now on consumer products like baby shampoo from Kenvue, a new company recently spun off from J&J.
Johnson & Johnson itself narrowed its focus to pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The new look, which includes a different shade of red, aims to recognize J&J's shift into a "pure play health care company," said Vanessa Broadhurst, a company executive vice president.
The signature logo was one of the longest-used company emblems in the world," J&J declared in a 2017 website post.
But it started showing its age in an era of texting and emojis.
Many children no longer learn to write cursive in school, noted marketing consultant Laura Ries. People may recognize the signature, but they weren't necessarily reading it, she said. The new logo, she said, is easier to process.
"Because it's easier, it almost even draws your attention to it," said Ries, who wasn't involved in the logo change.
Ries also noted people likely identified the script logo more with the Kenvue products they see on drugstore shelves, such as Band-Aids, Listerine and Tylenol.
"Everyone washed their baby with Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo," she said.
A Kenvue spokesperson said the J&J branding on products like Band Aids will gradually be removed.
The signature logo also could be found on bottles of the company's now-discontinued talcum-based baby powder, which generated lawsuits alleging that it caused cancer. J&J has insisted that the powder was safe.
The consumer business helped J&J become the world's biggest health care products maker, with annual sales topping US$90 billion. But its pharmaceutical and medical device divisions had easily surpassed it in size when the spinoff was announced in late 2021.
New Brunswick, New Jersey-based J&J also will rename its Janssen pharmaceutical segment, changing it to Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. Its medical device and technology segment will be called MedTech.
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government will remove GST on new rental housing builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Thursday that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
Hunter Biden indicted on U.S. federal firearms charges
Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president's son.
Why health officials aren’t calling new COVID-19 vaccines boosters anymore
When Health Canada on Tuesday approved Moderna’s updated Spikevax vaccine – designed to target Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 – health officials avoided labelling the latest shot a 'booster' during a technical briefing. Here’s why they say they’re dropping the word.
Ontario woman has 'no idea' why 1,000 condoms were shipped to her house
A woman from northern Ontario was surprised to find an Amazon box containing more than 1,000 Trojan condoms had been delivered to her home.
'We love data': NASA wants your UFO stories for better research, to reduce stigma
NASA is asking for more people to report sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) to reduce the stigma surrounding these sightings and to help collect better data.
WATCH | Close call as alligator swims toward children in a Texas lake
A weekend swim could have taken a dramatic turn in a Texas state park last Saturday when an alligator headed straight for a group of children.
Strange lights spotted in Morocco earthquake videos may be a phenomenon reported for centuries, scientists say
Reports of 'earthquake lights,' like the ones seen in videos captured before Friday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco, go back centuries to ancient Greece.
Canopy Growth lands creditor protection for BioSteel business, intends to sell brand
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has obtained creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. and intends to seek permission to sell the sports drink business.
Canada
-
Pierre Poilievre says WestJet passengers were 'delighted' by impromptu speech
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says it's the union, not him, that should apologize over a controversy involving the speech he gave to passengers of a Calgary-bound WestJet flight using the aircraft's public address system.
-
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
-
Saskatchewan Court of Appeal overturns conviction for man who responded to overdose
Saskatchewan's top court has overturned the conviction of a man sent to jail for weapons possession after it found his rights were violated under a federal law that prevents someone from being arrested for drug possession while reporting an overdose.
-
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
-
How Canada played a key role in obtaining the largest asteroid samples yet: Canadian Space Agency
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without a specialized instrument made by Canadian scientists. Here's the breakdown and what's next for Canada regarding the OSIRIS-REx mission.
World
-
Hunter Biden indicted on U.S. federal firearms charges
Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president's son.
-
Russia expels 2 U.S. diplomats, accusing them of 'illegal activity'
Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday declared two U.S. diplomats "persona non grata" and ordered them to leave the country within seven days as they were allegedly involved in "illegal activity."
-
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee U.S.
A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and was captured two weeks later told authorities he had been planning to carjack someone and flee to Canada or Puerto Rico, a law enforcement official said Thursday.
-
Cyprus holds military drill with France, Italy and Greece to bolster security in east Mediterranean
The Cypriot president said Thursday that joint military maneuvers with three other European Union member states underway in the Eastern Mediterranean underscore the bloc's readiness to ensure security and stability in the region.
-
Survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck off Greece file lawsuit over botched rescue claim
Survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck in southern Greece three months ago are suing authorities for failing to intervene to rescue passengers before their vessel capsized in international waters, their lawyers said Thursday.
-
U.S. names former commerce secretary, big Democrat donor to co-ordinate private sector aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration has tapped former Commerce Secretary and major Democratic donor Penny Pritzker to coordinate U.S. efforts to channel private sector reconstruction assistance to Ukraine.
Politics
-
Federal government will remove GST on new rental builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce today that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
-
Defence to show different side of 'Freedom Convoy' social media content
Defence lawyers for two "Freedom Convoy" organizers are expected to show the court a more peaceful view of the protest as they cross-examine the officer assigned to social media evidence in the case.
-
'Housing is a solvable problem,' Trudeau says, unveiling first funding under program pledged years ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4-billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
Health
-
Ontario needs 60K more staff and 8K more beds to address 'hospital crisis,' union says
The union representing 40,000 hospital workers in Ontario says the “hospital crisis” will only get worse, unless the province adds thousands more hospital beds and staff over the next four years on top of what is currently planned.
-
-
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
Sci-Tech
-
'We love data': NASA wants your UFO stories for better research, to reduce stigma
NASA is asking for more people to report sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) to reduce the stigma surrounding these sightings and to help collect better data.
-
How Canada played a key role in obtaining the largest asteroid samples yet: Canadian Space Agency
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without a specialized instrument made by Canadian scientists. Here's the breakdown and what's next for Canada regarding the OSIRIS-REx mission.
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
Entertainment
-
Largest U.S. newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyonce reporters, drawing interest and ire
This week the United States' biggest newspaper chain posted to its site two unusual job listings: a Taylor Swift reporter and a Beyonce Knowles-Carter reporter.
-
For several episodes this fall, '60 Minutes' will become 90 minutes
The request to Bill Owens, the show's executive producer, came from top CBS executive George Cheeks, and predated the strikes that have paralyzed Hollywood and left networks looking for more content. Owens said he needed to weigh whether the three extra hours across the six episodes would dilute the broadcast.
-
Marvel visual effects workers unanimously vote to unionize
Marvel Studio's VFX workers unanimously voted to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employes, marking the first time visual effects workers have unionized with IATSE, the union announced Wednesday.