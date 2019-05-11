Job losses expected as sawmill closes in Quesnel, B.C.
Softwood lumber is pictured at Tolko Industries in Heffley Creek, B.C., on April, 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 6:15PM EDT
QUESNEL, B.C. - A sawmill is closing in the forestry community of Quesnel in British Columbia's Interior and its owner is placing the blame on weak lumber markets and the impact of wildfires in recent years.
Tolko Industries Ltd. says it's permanently closing its Quest Wood sawmill in Quesnel in August and reducing the shifts by half at its Kelowna mill in July.
The Quesnel sawmill employs 150 people and another 90 workers will be affected by the reduction of shifts from two to one in Kelowna.
Tolko president and CEO Brad Thorlakson says in a statement that reductions to the annual allowable cut have come sooner than expected due to log costs, weak lumber markets and the "catastrophic" impacts of wildfires.
He said Tolko doesn't have enough economically priced fibre to to keep all of its ritish Columbia mills running efficiently and productively.
Forestry Minister Doug Donaldson says the province will work with Tolko and the community to deliver support programs for affected workers.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Uber, Lyft losses keep competitors at bay
- U.S.-China talks resume briefly after U.S. hikes China tariffs
- Canada's labour market surprises with record-breaking employment gain
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces trial for 'pedo' insult of diver
- Yogurt company will pay school lunch debt for students offered jelly sandwiches