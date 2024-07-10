Business

    • Jewish community takes food inspection agency to court over slaughter guidelines

    An Orthodox rabbi checks the quality of poultry meat in a Kosher slaughterhouse in Csengele, Hungary on Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh) An Orthodox rabbi checks the quality of poultry meat in a Kosher slaughterhouse in Csengele, Hungary on Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    A group of agencies that certify Kosher meat are in court today to ask for an injunction against Canadian Food Inspection Agency guidelines for the ritual slaughter of animals.

    Kosher meat calls for animals to be slaughtered without first being stunned.

    Download the CTV News App for breaking news alerts and video on all the top stories

    While the Kosher method of slaughtering animal for meat is allowed in Canada, the food inspection agency posted guidelines in 2021 outlining how abattoirs must determine if an animal is unconscious and can no longer feel pain.

    The Kosher groups argue that achieving the criteria is seriously slowing down production to the point abattoirs no longer want to provide the service, and has reduced access to Kosher meat in Canada.

    Jewish ritual slaughter practices are nearly identical to Islamic practices for Halal meat, and though the Halal Monitoring Authority Canada hasn't seen a drop in the production, the organization says it stands with the Jewish community on this issue.

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News