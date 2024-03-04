JetBlue, Spirit ending US$3.8B deal to combine after court ruling blocked their merger

The Body Shop Canada parent took revenue, left company $3.3M in debt: court docs
The head of The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it's seeking creditor protection because its parent company stripped its Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt.
JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines are ending their proposed US$3.8 billion merger weeks after a federal judge blocked the the deal, saying it would hurt consumers who depend on Spirit's lower fares.
JetBlue said Monday that even though both companies still believe in the deal, they were unlikely to meet the closing conditions required in the agreement before a July 24 deadline.
JetBlue's new CEO, Joanna Geraghty, called the merger "a bold and courageous plan intended to shake up the industry status quo" and speed JetBlue's growth.
"However, with the ruling from the federal court and the Department of Justice's continued opposition, the probability of getting the green light to move forward with the merger anytime soon is extremely low," Geraghty said in a memo to employees of New York airline. She said uncertainty over the merger's fate was distracting the airline from its effort to return to profitability.
Spirit CEO Ted Christie said he was disappointed that the airlines could not combine and create a new challenger to the nation's four biggest airlines but said he is confident that Spirit -- which has been losing money since the pandemic started -- can succeed on its own.
JetBlue will pay Spirit a US$69 million termination fee.
The Justice Department sued to block the merger last year, saying it would reduce competition and drive up fares, especially for travelers who depend on low-fare Spirit.
In January, a federal district judge in Boston sided with the government and blocked the deal, saying it violated antitrust law.
The airlines appealed the ruling, and a hearing had been set for June.
Spirit and Frontier Airlines announced a US$2.2 billion merger in early 2022 -- a deal that would have combined two similar carriers that charge lower fares than the big airlines but add on fees that generate a large chunk of their revenue.
Spirit and Frontier Airlines announced a US$2.2 billion merger in early 2022 -- a deal that would have combined.
JetBlue jumped into the fray against the wishes of Spirit's management, which warned that it would be difficult to win regulatory approval for a Spirit-JetBlue combination.
JetBlue went over the heads of Spirit's board, directly to Spirit's shareholders, and won a bidding war against rival Frontier a few month later.While the deal was taking shape and wound up in court, there were continuing losses and other problems at Spirit, which is based in Miramar, Florida. In late January, JetBlue warned that it might terminate the agreement.
JetBlue has also been losing money and faces its own uncertain future. Activist investor Carl Icahn bought nearly 10 per cent of JetBlue stock last month and won two seats on JetBlue's board.
The end of the JetBlue-Spirit deal raises questions about whether Alaska Airlines can pull off its proposed purchase of Hawaiian Airlines for US$1 billion plus the assumption of about US$900 million in debt. The Justice Department has not indicated whether it will sue to block that agreement.
Shares of JetBlue Airways Corp. rose 2 per cent in morning trading, while Spirit sank 12 per cent.
The City of Saskatoon and its residents are in cleanup mode Monday following a major winter storm over the weekend that halted traffic, flights and services.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was charged on Monday with five counts of perjury relating to testimony he gave during the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump regarding the size of the Trump Tower triplex apartment and dealings he had with an insurer.
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.
The estate of Sinead O'Connor on Monday asked Donald Trump not to play her music at campaign rallies, saying the late singer considered the former president a 'biblical devil.'
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
Members of York Region’s Chinese community are being targeted in an ongoing extortion scam, where fake Chinese law enforcement officials allegedly threaten their victims with arrest or deportation, police say.
The Quebec government says it will now allow people who are trans, non-binary or who do not identify as female or male to mark their sex as 'X' on their official documents.
A warmer-than-usual March 4 is scheduled for today in Toronto with temperatures set to reach the double digits this afternoon.
Firefighters are receiving praise for rescuing a dog that fell through ice in Sydney, N.S., over the weekend.
Authorities have ordered a nighttime curfew in an attempt to regain control of Haiti's streets after an explosion of violence during the weekend, including gunmen from gangs overrunning the country's two biggest prisons and freeing their inmates.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
A bill to enshrine a woman's right to an abortion in the French constitution goes to a historic vote on Monday, as lawmakers gather for a joint session of parliament at the Palace of Versailles.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday is hosting a member of Israel's wartime Cabinet who is visiting Washington in defiance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Canada's foreign affairs minister has announced another round of sanctions against the Russian government, which she says are in response to last month's death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia’s "continued gross and systematic violations of human rights."
The co-founders of a company formerly contracted by the Canada Border Services Agency, who raised concerns about the process for doling out government contracts and instigated probes into the ArriveCan app controversy, says the federal government's contracting process is 'absolutely not' giving Canadian taxpayers value for their money.
The B.C. government is introducing a series of bonus programs in an effort to recruit new nurses to the province – with the highest incentives going to those willing to work in the north.
Health Canada issued several recalls for various items this week, according to the latest recalls.
A Yorkton woman said she has run out of options after hearing it will take up to a year to see a gastroenterologist in Saskatchewan.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
Artificial intelligence (AI) could be capable of outperforming human creativity, according to a new study published in Scientific Reports last month.
The production is slick, the drums are on point, and the vocals sound great, but a titan of Newfoundland and Labrador's music scene hears something off about "It Could Be Worse" and "Tales of The Atlantic," two songs generated in less than a minute by a powerful algorithm.
Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee reflects on his whirlwind year, and how family inspired his music, in an interview with W5.
Canada’s biggest grocers are investing money and space in discount stores such as No Frills, Food Basics and FreshCo as shoppers look for ways to save on food amid the higher cost of living.
The European Union levelled its first antitrust penalty against Apple on Monday, fining the U.S. tech giant nearly US$2 billion for breaking the bloc's competition laws by unfairly favouring its own music streaming service over rivals.
Mournful fans of Flaco the owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to say goodbye to the beloved celebrity creature who became an inspiration to many as he flew around Manhattan after someone let him out of his zoo enclosure.
The earliest iteration of eyeliner — which has been integral to Arab culture for millennia — can be traced back to ancient Egypt where it served not only beautification purposes but was also thought to offer protection against the harsh desert sun and even the evil eye.
Seventy per cent of the world drives on the right while 30 per cent of it drives on the left. The question is: how come?
Top surfers Gabriel Medina of Brazil and Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia won the final qualifier for the upcoming Olympics on Sunday following nine days in which scores of competitors faced volatile weather and painful sea urchin spines.
The Toronto Blue Jays say right-hander Alek Manoah has been bumped from his next scheduled pre-season start due to right shoulder soreness.
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson addressed the Vancouver media Saturday morning, just minutes before putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an average of US$11.6 million per year.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
