Jerry Dias case highlights need for code of ethics in workplaces: experts

In the wake of allegations against Unifor former national president Jerry Dias, experts say companies should make sure their ethics policies are being clearly communicated to employees.

Canada's largest private sector union alleged this week that its former president accepted $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to employers of union members. Several of those companies then purchased those test kits.

Unifor has said Dias is being charged with violating the code of ethics and democratic practices of the union's constitution.

Rick Hackett, Canada research chair at McMaster University's DeGroote School of Business, says practices like under-the-table payments from favoured suppliers or extravagant gifts to clients are unethical.

But he said such things do happen in the business world, though it's hard to know how often because people don't talk about it.

Hackett says it's important for organizations to have a code of ethics in place. But he said it's not enough to simply spell out the rules, companies must also make sure all employees are aware of them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.