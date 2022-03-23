Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges

TORONTO -

Unifor says former national president Jerry Dias accepted $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.

After an internal investigation, Unifor national secretary-treasurer Lana Payne says he stands charged with violating the code of ethics and democratic practices of the Unifor constitution.

The union's executive board will now hold a hearing into the matter.

Unifor did not identify the companies who bought the kits or the supplier.

In a separate statement to union members, Dias says he is entering a residential rehabilitation facility and stepping away temporarily from all of his advisory positions due to his use of pain killers, sleeping pills and alcohol to deal with a sciatic nerve issue.

He says these factors have impaired his judgment in recent months and is seeking treatment at the advice of his doctor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.