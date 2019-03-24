

Staff, CTVNews.ca





The man who founded Jelly Belly has released cannabis-infused jelly beans.

Last month, David Klein, founder of Jelly Belly, first announced the new product line. The cannabidiol or CBD-infused candies will be available in 38 different flavors.

According to the company’s website, customers 18 years or older must send their own CBD along with a lab report to show their chemical is "compliant with laws in handling your product.".

The company will then tweak their original recipes to determine the correct amount of CBD in each bean.

Spectrum Confections states some vendors are already selling the beans for about US$2 each.

The Canadian government is set to roll out regulations for pot edibles no later than Oct. 17.

It’s not clear if and when the product will be available for purchase in Canada.