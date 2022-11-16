Jeff Bezos' top tips for managing the economic downturn
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession.
The business leader offered his starkest advice yet on a faltering economy in an exclusive sit-down interview with CNN's Chloe Melas on Saturday at Bezos' Washington, D.C., home.
Bezos urged people to put off expenditures for big-ticket items such as new cars, televisions and appliances, noting that delaying big purchases is the surest way to keep some "dry powder" in the event of a prolonged economic downturn. Meanwhile, small businesses may want to avoid making large capital expenditures or acquisitions during this uncertain time, Bezos added.
If enough consumers follow through with Bezos' advice, it could mean lower sales for Amazon, the e-commerce giant Bezos founded and that created the vast majority of the billionaire's wealth.
The New York Times reported Monday that Amazon plans to slash its workforce, laying off 10,000 workers, the largest reduction in the company's history. That's in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in its corporate workforce. The company is second only to Walmart in the number of people it employs in the United States.
Amazon said in October it expects sales for the final three months of the year to be significantly below Wall Street's expectations. The weaker forecast came as rising inflation and looming recession fears weigh on consumer purchasing decisions as Americans focus more on travel and dining out and less on buying discretionary goods.
The company's stock has fallen more than 40% as surging prices and changing customer behaviour weigh on Amazon and the broader tech sector.
Bezos said the probability of economic conditions worsening makes it prudent to save some cash if it's an option.
"Take some risk off the table," he said. "Just a little bit of risk reduction could make the difference."
Last month, Bezos tweeted a warning to his followers on Twitter, recommending that they "batten down the hatches." The advice was meant for business owners and consumers alike, Bezos said in the interview.
Many may be feeling the pinch now, he added, but argued that as an optimist he believes the American Dream "is and will be even more attainable in the future" — projecting that within his own lifetime, space travel could become broadly accessible to the public.
Although the U.S. economy is not, technically, in a recession, nearly 75% of likely voters in a recent CNN poll said they feel as though it is. Wages are up, but not enough to take the sting off inflation, most notably high prices of necessities like food, fuel and shelter. For those invested in stocks, it's not been a great year, either, and that's especially hard on retirees who are living off their investments.
Other business leaders have issued similar messages about the economy in recent months. Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk last month admitted demand for Teslas was "a little harder" to come by, and noted that Europe and China are experiencing a "recession of sorts." Musk also warned that Tesla would fall short of its sales growth target.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon in October spooked the stock market by saying a recession could hit the United States in as little as six to nine months.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.