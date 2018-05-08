Jay-Z lawyers say SEC is star-struck in its deposition quest
Entertainer Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter arrives at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on May 14, 2012. (AP / Matt Rourke)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 7:31AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission is star-struck in its quest to interview the rapper in connection with a financial probe.
The lawyers on Tuesday will tell U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe at a Manhattan hearing why the SEC shouldn't question Jay-Z for more than one day. Gardephe last week challenged the lawyers to say why Jay-Z shouldn't have to submit to interviews for as many days as necessary.
Jay-Z's lawyers argued in court papers on Monday that he's too busy getting ready for a world tour and that the SEC appears to be on a "celebrity hunt." They also say he doesn't have much relevant knowledge to add to an SEC probe of the Iconix Brand Group. Jay-Z sold his Rocawear apparel brand to Iconix in 2007.
