TOKYO -- The Tokyo District Court approved the release of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on 1 billion yen ($9 million) bail on Tuesday, ending nearly four months of detention.

The approval of Ghosn's request for bail, his third, came a day after one of his lawyers said he was confident the auto executive would gain his release.

The newly hired attorney, Junichiro Hironaka, is famous for winning acquittals in Japan, a nation where the conviction rate is 99 per cent.

Hironaka said Monday that he had offered new ways to monitor Ghosn after his release, such as camera surveillance. Hironaka also questioned the grounds for Ghosn's arrest, calling the case "very peculiar," and suggesting the case could have been dealt with as an internal company matter.

"We have put in a request that we believe is convincing," Hironaka told reporters at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo Monday.

The former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance has been detained since he was arrested on Nov. 19. He says he is innocent of charges of falsifying financial information and of breach of trust.

Ghosn's release from the Tokyo Detention Center might come as soon as later in the day.

In Japan, suspects are routinely detained for months, often until their trials start. That's especially true of those who insist on their innocence.

Prosecutors say suspects may tamper with evidence and shouldn't be released. Two previous requests submitted by his legal team were denied.

Hironaka is among many critics of the Japanese justice system who say such lengthy detentions of suspects are unfair. He referred to the situation as "hostage justice."

Ghosn is charged with falsifying financial reports by under-reporting compensation that he contends was never paid or decided upon. The breach of trust allegations centre on a temporary transfer of Ghosn's investment losses to Nissan's books that he says caused no losses to the automaker. They also centre on payments to a Saudi businessman that he says were for legitimate services.

Ghosn's family had appealed for his release, calling his detention a human rights violation.