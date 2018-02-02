Janet Yellen lands new job at Brookings Institution
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen laughs during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 12:08PM EST
WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, the first woman to head the nation's central bank, is not taking any time off. Her last day at the Fed is Friday. Then she will start a new job Monday at the Brookings Institution.
The Washington think-tank says Yellen will be joining the institution's Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy as a distinguished fellow in residence. One of her colleagues will be her predecessor, former Chairman Ben Bernanke, who joined Brookings in 2014 when he stepped down from the Fed.
Yellen is leaving after one term as Fed chair. President Donald Trump decided against offering her a second term and instead tapped Fed board member Jerome Powell. He will be sworn in Monday as her successor.
