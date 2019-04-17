Ivanka Trump says she passed on World Bank job
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday April 17, 2019, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, where Trump is promoting a White House global economic program for women. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Catherine Lucey, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 1:41PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 1:42PM EDT
ABIDJIAN, Cote d'Ivoire -- White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father asked her if she was interested in taking the job of World Bank chief but she passed on it.
In an Associated Press interview, President Donald Trump's daughter said Wednesday she was happy with her current role in the administration. She spoke during a trip to Africa to promote a global women's initiative.
Ivanka Trump says her father raised the job with her as "a question" and she told him she was "happy with the work" she's doing.
Ivanka Trump worked on the selection process for the new head of the 189-nation World Bank, David Malpass. She says he'll do an "incredible job."
Asked if her father had approached her about other top jobs, Ivanka Trump said she'd "keep that between" them. She says she doesn't see a run for office in her future.
