It seemed like fast, easy money. By the time he realized it was a scam, it was too late
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
In Calgary alone, police have received 340 reports of cryptocurrency-related scams so far in 2023, with victims losing more than $22.5 million.
Cryptocurrency scams usually initially appear to be investment opportunities, with promises of big returns, and often, a sense of urgency. The schemes typically involve offers to invest money in cryptocurrency, or to invest from your own crypto account, according to police.
Experts say because of its anonymous nature, the crypto market is appealing for criminals. It's an unregulated market, transactions happen quickly, and they're difficult to trace.
"There's no regulation, which makes it the Wild West," explained Glen Dobranski, vice-president of technology for Edmonton-based Solut, an IT and cybersecurity firm.
"People can put a lot of money into here, and if it goes up in smoke overnight, there's no backing on it. There's no insurance on it."
Authorities say the actual number of cryptocurrency scam victims is likely under-reported, partly because it can be embarrassing to admit you've been duped.
CTV National News spoke with a cryptocurrency scam victim who requested his name not to be published because of the personal nature of his situation.
He said he came across U.K.-based brokerage Ark Capital (also known as Ark Capitals) online in 2021 when he deposited what he believed was a $100,000 investment in various cryptocurrencies. He says he spoke to a representative on the phone weekly at first.
"And this guy just pumped me right up about cryptocurrencies," the man told CTV National News. "Just, 'Oh, it's going to be the wave of the future.'"
Initially, he said, he saw increases in the value of his portfolio. When that changed, he said, company representatives were more difficult to reach, and he tried to withdraw what money he had left in the account. He claims Ark Capital aggressively pushed him to keep his money in the account, and add more, warning him that he would miss out on life-changing monetary gains.
"And I started vocalizing, you know, 'I think I want to get out now.' It was like, 'Oh no, no! You're here for life!'…They're trying to get you off your game, and they're being nice. They're becoming your friend."
When he insisted, he claims, he was told on multiple occasions that he would get his money, by various people with the firm, but each time, there was what the company called commissions, capital gains, taxes and fees. He paid those, but never successfully withdrew his money.
"It's like, nickel and diming you, but you don't realize that those nickels aren't nickels. They're $5,000 nickels."
By late 2022, he had given around $400,000 to fraudsters.
"I'm so ashamed. I thought I was a smart guy but I got taken."
"It was so hard to tell my family… I was suffering in silence for so long, and that was so painful."
Scott McPhee from the Canadian Cyber Training Assessment Training and Experimentation (CATE) Centre at the University of Calgary says promises for big investment returns and demands for urgent action are among the red flags to watch out for when you suspect you're being targeted by fraudsters.
"I think a lot of the time, you have to kind of stop and think about this," he told CTV News.
"You want to be critical. You want to always question what they're asking you."
YOUR FINANCES
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
DEVELOPING Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
McGill program to encourage French on hold after Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
Anti-discrimination efforts falling short in public service, RCMP: auditor general
The federal auditor general says Canada's efforts to combat racism and discrimination in major departments and agencies are falling short. Auditor General Karen Hogan found in a report released Thursday that bureaucrats are failing to use data to understand how racialized employees are feeling.
