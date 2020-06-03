TORONTO -- North American stock markets set new three-month highs as investors again shrugged off risks as they gained more confidence about the economic recovery.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 180.75 points at 15,575.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 527.24 points at 26,269.89. The S&P 500 index was up 42.05 points at 3,122.87, while the Nasdaq composite was up 74.54 points at 9,682.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.05 cents US compared with 73.99 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was up 48 cents at US$37.29 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 4.4 cents at US$1.82 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$29.20 at US$1,704.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 0.35 of a cent at nearly US$2.49 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.