Business

Interest rates not to blame for housing crisis, Macklem says

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem waits to appear at a Finance Committee meeting on Thursday, February 1, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem waits to appear at a Finance Committee meeting on Thursday, February 1, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share
OTTAWA -

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank can't solve the housing crisis with interest rates because the root cause is a supply shortage.

Macklem appeared before MPs on the finance committee today following its interest rate decision last week and faced multiple questions on housing affordability.

The governor acknowledged that high interest rates are feeding into higher housing costs, but he noted that shelter price inflation has been high both during times of low and high interest rates.

He says government should be focused on increasing housing supply to improve affordability, and warns policies that increase demand will worsen it.

Last week, the Bank of Canada continued to hold its key interest rate at five per cent and signalled it has begun considering the timeline for rate cuts.

It also singled out rapidly rising shelter costs as the primary reason why inflation is still above the two per cent target.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News