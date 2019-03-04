Instant Pot maker to merge with American houseware brand manufacturer
The CEO and one of the founders of Instant Pot, Robert Wang, poses beside the three pressure cookers he personally owns.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 12:37PM EST
KANATA, Ont. - The company that makes the Instant Pot kitchen appliance has signed a definitive agreement to merge with Corelle Brands LLC.
The Ottawa-based Instant Brands and Corelle did not disclose financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to be completed during the second quarter of this year.
Corelle's chief executive officer Ken Wilkes will serve as the top executive of the combined company.
Instant Brands's CEO Robert Wang will be the new company's chief innovation officer.
Instant Brands, which Wang founded in 2009, will retain its Ottawa headquarters.
Corelle, which is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., manufactures and markets multiple houseware brands, including Pyrex.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Newmont Mining board rejects Barrick takeover offer
- Instant Pot maker to merge with American houseware brand manufacturer
- Trump symbolically tightens embargo on Cuba
- Mexico pushing labour reform, won't ratify new NAFTA with U.S. tariffs in place
- Hong Kong Airlines is the world's most punctual airline