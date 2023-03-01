Insolvency filings in Canada in January up 33.7 per cent compared with a year earlier
Insolvencies in Canada surged by a third in January compared with a year ago as consumers struggled with rising prices and higher interest rates, the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy said Wednesday.
The federal regulators said there were 9,066 total insolvencies filed in the first month of the year, up 33.7 per cent from 6,779 in January 2022.
The increase came as rising interest rates drove up borrowing costs while inflation pushed up the cost of living and stretched household budgets.
"The impacts of high inflation and numerous interest rate hikes are taking their toll on Canadians," said Andre Bolduc, a licensed insolvency trustee and vice-chairman of the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals.
"These individuals and families may turn to credit cards or lines of credit to bridge the gaps in their household budgets -- to pay for groceries and essentials, for example," he said in a statement. "In the higher interest rate environment, it is harder to pay off these debts."
The number of consumer insolvencies for the month rose 33.0 per cent compared with a year earlier.
There were 8,735 insolvency filings by consumers for January, including 1,859 bankruptcies and 6,876 proposals. The result compared with 6,566 insolvency filings by consumers in January 2022 when there were 1,768 bankruptcies and 4,798 proposals.
Meanwhile, business insolvency filings for January were up 55.4 per cent compared with a year ago as they totalled 331, up from 213 in January 2022.
"It has been a tough start to 2023 for Canadian businesses," Bolduc said. "Many are struggling to manage the impact of higher interest rates, inflation and the continuing effects of the pandemic."
Yet the insolvency numbers may not tell the whole story, he said.
Struggling small business owners may choose to walk away altogether, rather than take formal steps to wind down the business, Bolduc said.
Walking away from a business rules out the possibility of preserving ongoing business operations through restructuring or "corporate workouts," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2023.
MORE Business News
-
-
opinion
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.