ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation

‘Muddled picture’: Chief economist expects BoC to hold after latest inflation figures

By Daniel Johnson

Published

Jimmy Jean, vice-president, chief economist and strategist at Desjardins, discusses the Bank of Canada's path forward as inflation comes in below estimates.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.