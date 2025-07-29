ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation

As more loyalty programs pop up, customers want access and tangibility: expert

By Jordan Fleguel

Published

Sean Claessen, Chief Strategy Officer at Bond Brand Loyalty, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the 2025 brand loyalty report.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.