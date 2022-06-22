Inflation soars to 7.7 per cent as gas prices soar
Inflation soars to 7.7 per cent as gas prices soar
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices.
The agency says its consumer price index in May rose 7.7 per cent compared with a year ago, its largest increase since January 1983 when it gained 8.2 per cent and up from a 6.8 per cent increase in April this year.
The gain came as energy prices rose 34.8 per cent compared with a year ago with gasoline prices up 48.0 per cent compared with a year ago. Excluding gasoline, the annual inflation rate May rose to 6.3 per cent compared with 5.8 per cent in April.
Food costs were also up as the cost of food bought at stores rose 9.7 per cent compared with a year ago, matching the April increase, with the prices for nearly everything in the grocery cart going higher.
The cost of services in May rose 5.2 per cent compared a year ago, up from a gain of 4.6 per cent in April, as Canadians travelled and ate in restaurants more often.
Prices for traveller accommodation gained 40.2 per cent compared with a year ago, while the price of food bought from restaurants gained 6.8 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022
