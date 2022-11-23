Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
At a House of Commons committee meeting Wednesday, Conservative MP Adam Chambers asked the governor which of two options is a better way to deliver relief without fuelling inflation: direct transfers to low-income Canadians or energy relief packages.
In response, the governor said targeted and temporary measures fuel inflation less than broad-based ones.
"Policies aimed at mitigating the effects of inflation on citizens really need to be targeted, targeted on the most vulnerable, and temporary, temporary while this is an inflation problem," Macklem said.
The federal government along with provincial governments have responded to high inflation with measures aimed at softening the blow on Canadians' finances. While some measures have been targeted to lower-income earners, others have been broad-based.
The federal government recently temporarily doubled the GST rebate, a benefit that goes to low- and modest-income Canadians.
Provinces have also delivered relief, with many opting to send cheques out more broadly.
Most recently, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a slew of inflation relief measures Tuesday, which include $600 payments per child for families earning less than $180,000 a year. The same income threshold and benefit applies to seniors.
Macklem, along with senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers, answered questions from MPs at the House of Commons standing committee on finance.
The Bank of Canada officials faced questions about the central bank's policy decisions in the face of decades-high inflation.
In October, the annual inflation rate was 6.9 per cent, down from a peak of 8.1 per cent in June.
Since March,the Bank of Canada has raised interest rates six consecutive times and is expected to announce another rate hike in December.
The central bank is aiming to cool spending in the economy by raising the cost of borrowing for Canadians and businesses.
A significant economic slowdown is expected to be on the horizon as higher interest rates work their way through the economy. However, many economists remain cautiously optimistic that even if Canada enters a recession, it will be short-lived.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca