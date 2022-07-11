Inflation causing Canadians to make cuts to household budgets: survey
Inflation causing Canadians to make cuts to household budgets: survey
A new poll indicates Canadians are making increasingly tough budget decisions amid rising interest rates and inflation.
The MNP Ltd. survey, conducted by Ipsos in early June, suggests over a quarter of Canadians are cutting back on essentials like food, housing and utilities.
The poll found nearly half of respondents are reining in non-essential spending on outings like travelling, dining out and entertainment.
About a third of those surveyed also reported buying cheaper versions of everyday items and driving less to save on fuel costs.
The findings suggest Canadians are making difficult choices as higher costs weigh on household budgets.
Grant Bazian, president of insolvency firm MNP, says Canadians are trying to adjust their budgets and cut costs where possible to keep up with their monthly bills.
But he warns that it's likely to get worse before it gets better as the cost of living continues to rise.
“Households will have to make increasingly difficult choices about what to cut, and could find themselves piling on debt to make ends meet,” Bazian said in a statement Monday.
Half of the survey's respondents said if interest rates go up much more they will be in financial trouble, with four in 10 saying higher rates could drive them closer to bankruptcy.
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
The central bank raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point on June 1, bringing it to 1.5 per cent. Since then, it has signalled a willingness to move in a more aggressive direction.
“With inflation nearing a 40-year high, there is mounting pressure for more aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation,” Bazian said.
“Canadians who are not financially prepared to absorb future interest rate increases are likely to find themselves in financial trouble.”
The online survey of 2,000 Canadians was conducted from June 6 to 9.
The polling industry's professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadian tech talent still in demand, despite layoffs and recession predictions
Thousands of tech workers started hunting for new jobs as layoffs rippled across the industry in recent weeks, but many say these workers won't be on the market long.
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Surging energy prices harmful to families, should drive green transition: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is absolutely concerned with the struggles Canadians are facing as a result of inflation, but insists the current energy crisis is another reason to focus on the green transition.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
CMHC says residential mortgage debt grew last year by fastest pace since 2008
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says residential mortgage debt grew by nine per cent last year compared with a year earlier for the fastest pace of growth since 2008.