Industry committee set to hold meeting on Rogers-Shaw deal

Crypto firms acted like banks, then collapsed like dominoes

Over the past few years, several companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all of the biggest of those companies have failed spectacularly.

Text, in yellow, announcing cryptocurrency lender BlockFi's bankruptcy filing, appears on the company's website on a smartphone, Nov. 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

opinion

opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year

The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.

Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

opinion

opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?

In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.