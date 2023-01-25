Industry committee set to hold meeting on Rogers-Shaw deal

OTTAWA -

The House of Commons industry and technology committee is set to meet today to look at Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

The committee previously reviewed the merger in March and recommended against the transaction.

This latest meeting will examine a revised proposal that includes the sale of Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile to Quebecor-owned Videotron Ltd.

Speakers at the meeting include members of the Competition Bureau, outside competition experts and company representatives including Rogers chief executive Tony Staffieri.

The meeting comes a day after the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Competition Bureau to overturn the Competition Tribunal's approval of the deal.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who still needs to approve the deal, said he was reviewing the Federal Court of Appeal's decision and will be making a decision on the deal in due course.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2023