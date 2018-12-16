

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was lower in late-morning trading as the key industrials sector lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.14 points at 14,571.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.1 points at 24,057.41. The S&P 500 index was down 0.69 of a point at 2,599.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 8.13 points at 6,918.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.73 cents US compared with an average of 74.74 cents US on Friday.

The February crude contract was down 67 cents at US$50.80 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 16.7 cents at US$3.66 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.90 at US$1,246.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 2.70 cents at US$2.74 a pound.