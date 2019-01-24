Industrials sector helps boost Toronto stock market, U.S. stocks mixed
Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 1:01AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 24, 2019 11:30AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was higher in late-morning trading, helped by the industrials sector, while trading on U.S. stock markets was mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.49 points at 15,230.82.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 65.24 points at 24,510.38. The S&P 500 index was down 2.63 points at 2,636.07, while the Nasdaq composite was up 7.77 points at 7,033.54.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.96 cents US compared with an average of 74.92 cents US on Wednesday.
The March crude contract was up 23 cents at US$52.85 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 6.7 cents at US$2.99 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$2.50 at US$1,281.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.55 of a cent at US$2.65 a pound.
