TORONTO -- The industrial sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while the energy sector and the price of oil fell amid what appeared to be an easing of tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.35 points at 17,232.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 179.54 points at 28,924.63. The S&P 500 index was up 19.10 points at 3,272.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 77.69 points at 9,206.93.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.39 cents US compared with an average of 76.77 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude contract was down 40 cents at US$59.21 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 0.1 of a cent at US$2.14 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$11.30 at US$1,548.9 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.30 of a cent at US$2.81 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2020.