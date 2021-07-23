TORONTO -- Industrials and technology sectors boosted Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets also moved higher in the final day of trading for the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.72 points at 20,179.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 198.00 points at 35,021.35. The S&P 500 index was up 27.53 points at 4,395.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 58.65 points at 14,743.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.49 cents US compared with 79.57 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was down 27 cents at US$71.64 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 3.4 cents at nearly US$4.02 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$6.20 at US$1,799.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 1.3 cents at US$4.35 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Month Date, 2021