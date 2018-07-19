Industrials and tech help lift Toronto market while U.S. stocks sink
The Canadian dollar appears in this undated file photo. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 11:38AM EDT
TORONTO - The industrials and technology sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 63.64 points to 16,541.04, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 97.94 points to 25,101.35. The S&P 500 index was down 10.10 points to 2,805.52 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 21.14 points to 7,833.30.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.44 cents US, down from an average value of 75.73 cents US on Wednesday.
The September crude contract was up 48 cents to US$68.23 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up five cents to US$2.77 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down $11.10 to US$1,216.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down six cents at US$2.70 a pound.
