

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, pulled lower by losses in the industrial and materials sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.86 points at 16,195.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 98.49 points at 25,638.06. The S&P 500 index was up 6.99 points at 2,833.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.89 of a point at 7,574.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.77 cents US compared with an average of 74.62 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was down six cents at US$51.62 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 4.1 cents at US$2.34 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$6.70 at US$1,340.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 0.70 of a cent at US$2.63 a pound.