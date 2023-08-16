Indonesia's leader says it can join leading economies by 2045 if it continues educational reforms
Indonesia's president on Wednesday urged a continuation of his educational reforms to turn Southeast Asia's largest economy into one of the world's biggest by its hundredth anniversary in 2045.
President Joko Widodo said in his annual state of the nation speech a day before Indonesia celebrates its 78th year of independence that it has a great chance of joining the globe's top five economies with a per capital income of US$25,000. Indonesia's per capita income was US$4,580 in 2022, according to the World Bank.
Indonesia proclaimed its independence from Dutch colonial rule on Aug. 17, 1945. To achieve its goal of "2045 Golden Indonesia" will require a major reform of its education and vocational institutions, Widodo said.
National elections are set for Feb. 14 and political speculation and gossip have been swirling ahead of the campaign, which begins in November. Campaigns are often marred by political smearing but are mostly peaceful.
"We are now entering a political year, the situation has mildly escalated," Widodo said, "To that end, I have reiterated that future leadership should set a path forward for Indonesia's future."
Widodo, popularly known by his nickname Jokowi, began his second and final five-year term in October 2019 and is not eligible to run again.
The presidential election is expected to be a three-way race pitting the nominee of the governing Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, Ganjar Pranowo, against former general and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan.
Widodo said a continuation of his policy of increasing domestic processing of the country's natural resource exports such as nickel, copper, bauxite, crude palm oil and seaweed could result in per capita income reaching US$11,000 in the next few years and US$25,000 by 2045.
After his administration halted exports of nickel ore in 2020, investment in nickel processing expanded rapidly and there now are 43 processing plants that provide a large number of jobs, he said.
"This is just for one commodity," he said.
Nickel is a key component of rechargeable batteries.
Widodo's administration also banned exports of bauxite, an aluminium ore, in June and plans to ban shipments of copper ore next May.
He said the challenges ahead will be daunting and policy choices will be increasingly challenging. "It takes courage and trust to make difficult, unpopular decisions," he said.
Widodo is widely popular in the archipelago nation of more than 270 million people with an over 70% public trust rating, according to reputable pollster Kompas.
But he said being president is more challenging than many people think in a social media era in which every problem can reach the president, including anger, mockery, derision and slander. "Everything can be easily conveyed," he said.
"It depends upon whether we wish to focus our energy to move forward or waste it on unproductive activities that may divide us or even cause us to step backward," Widodo said.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.