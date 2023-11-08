Business

    • Indigo launches transformation plan in hopes of returning retailer to profitability

    Heather Reisman, Indigo's CEO, is photographed at the retailer's new location in Toronto, on Thursday October 26, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young) Heather Reisman, Indigo's CEO, is photographed at the retailer's new location in Toronto, on Thursday October 26, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
    TORONTO -

    The head of Indigo Books and Music Inc. says the company is embarking on a transformation plan.

    Heather Reisman didn't outline what specific steps the plan includes but says it is filled with short- and long-term initiatives meant to deliver growth and profitability to the books and home goods retailer.

    She cautioned it will take a bit of time before Indigo sees its finances reach the levels she desires, but feels the company is headed in the right direction.

    Reisman's remarks were made on Indigo's quarterly call, the first since she returned to the company following her retirement.

    On top of a slew of executive changes, Indigo's second quarter included the launch of a new e-commerce platform.

    However, Reisman and Indigo chief financial officer Craig Loudon say the platform faced "critical disruptions" that hampered its online sales.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

