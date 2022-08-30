Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's third richest man

Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani in Mumbai, India, on March 10, 2019. (Rajanish Kakade / AP) Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani in Mumbai, India, on March 10, 2019. (Rajanish Kakade / AP)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation

A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.