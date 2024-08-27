Business

    • In history of Canadian rail shutdowns, echoes of some current sticking points

    MONTREAL -

    The shutdown at Canada's two major railways last week was not the first time a simultaneous work stoppage brought trains to a halt.

    Joint job action at Canadian National Railway and what was then Canadian Pacific stopped rail traffic in 1950, 1966, 1973 and 1987.

    Greg Gormick, who heads On Track Consulting, says that in 1950, as now, rail companies found themselves in competition with trucking and workers demanded big gains after a period of unsatisfactory wage boosts.

    News reports from all four strikes note the consequences for the economy, particularly for agriculture, forestry and retail.

    Unlike the latest labour impasse, however, the 1973 rail strike saw workers storm Parliament in what media accounts described as an alcohol-fuelled assault on Centre Block that culminated in a violent clash with the RCMP.

    Experts say last week's four-day shutdown, which ended Monday morning after a labour board decision ordered the companies and their workers to resume operations, marked the first time the two railways had locked out their employees simultaneously.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.

