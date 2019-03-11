Imperial Metals selling 70 per cent stake in Red Chris mine to Newcrest
The Imperial Metals Corp. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Imperial Metals Corp
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 7:41AM EDT
VANCOUVER - Imperial Metals Corp. has signed a deal to sell a 70 per cent interest in its Red Chris copper and gold mine in B.C. to Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd. for US$806.5 million in cash.
The company, which will retain a 30 per cent stake in the mine, will form a joint venture for the operation of the mine, with Newcrest acting as the operator.
Imperial says it plans to use the proceeds from the sale to repay debt and for working capital.
The sale is subject to customary conditions including regulatory approvals. It is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.
In addition to Red Chris, Imperial owns the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in B.C.
It also holds a 50 per cent interest in the Ruddock Creek lead-zinc property.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- World shares mostly higher as China-U.S. trade talks drag on
- Growing number of Boeing Max 8 planes grounded after crash
- New for tax season: How you might get another $307 back this year
- Ethiopian Airlines crash involved same type of plane as Lion Air disaster
- Courtrooms to canola fields: Huawei-U.S. tensions span globe