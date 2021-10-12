IMF's board approves allowing Kristalina Georgieva to remain as managing director
The International Monetary Fund expressed "full confidence" in its managing director Tuesday in response to allegations that World Bank staff were pressured to change business rankings for China in an effort to placate Beijing.
The IMF's 24-member executive board said in a statement that its review "did not conclusively demonstrate that the managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, played an improper role" in the situation in her former role as a top official of the World Bank.
"Having looked at all the evidence presented, the executive board reaffirms its full confidence in the managing director's leadership and ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties," it said.
However it said the probe into possible misconduct by World Bank staff was continuing and the United States, the IMF's largest shareholder, said it planned to closely monitor the further investigation into the issue.
Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing in response to a report alleging she played a role in pressuring staff to amend data affecting the business climate rankings of China and other nations.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke with Georgieva by phone and said the report "raised legitimate issues and concerns," the Treasury Department said in a statement.
However, the Treasury agreed that "absent further direct evidence with regard to the role of the managing director there is not a basis for a change in IMF leadership."
Yellen said it was crucial to defend the integrity of the IMF and the World Bank.
The "U.S. believes proactive steps must be taken to reinforce data integrity and credibility at the IMF, and that the institution and its leadership must renew their commitment to upholding transparency and whistleblower protections surrounding policies, research, and analysis to provide accountability and public oversight over key decisions," the Treasury statement said.
The IMF had said late Friday it was seeking more "clarifying details" in its investigation and the board met again with Georgieva on Sunday.
Georgieva appeared before a panel for more than five hours last week after a presentation by the law firm WilmerHale that alleged she and other World Bank officials had pressured staff to alter the data.
The law firm's report prompted the World Bank to discontinue the annual Doing Business report, which China and other countries had used to attract foreign business investment.
The incident prompted critics to contend that China, the world's second largest economy, has too much influence over international finance organizations.
The 190-nation IMF and World Bank annual meetings are being held this week in Washington and the controversy surrounding the Doing Business report was threatening to overshadow the agenda of those meetings.
Georgieva is only the second woman to head the IMF, taking over two years ago from Christine Lagarde, who left the IMF to become head of the European Central Bank.
MORE Business News
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Bring our Canadians home': Lawyer files suit on behalf of 26 Canadians stuck in Syrian camps
A lawyer suing the federal government to force it to bring 26 Canadians with ISIS ties back home from Syrian refugee camps says time is of the essence to bring them back home to Canada.
Customs dispute at Canadian border jeopardizes U.S. fish stick, filet supply
A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.
Synthetic chemical in consumer products linked to early death, study finds
Synthetic chemicals called phthalates, found in hundreds of consumer products such as food storage containers, shampoo, makeup, perfume and children's toys, may contribute to some 91,000 to 107,000 premature deaths a year among people ages 55 to 64 in the United States, a new study found.
Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe
Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company's chairman said Monday.
U.S. to accept travellers immunized with vaccines approved by WHO, FDA, says CDC
Canadians immunized against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can visit the United States when new travel regulations come into play next month, but it's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut.
'Very disappointed': Hollywood actor says sons denied boarding on Air Canada flight at Vancouver airport
Hollywood actor Holly Robinson Peete has raised concerns on social media about how her sons were treated at Vancouver International Airport last week, saying they were barred from boarding a flight with tickets she bought for them.
Judge set to rule today on Maj.-Gen. Fortin's reinstatement to vaccine campaign
A Federal Court judge is set to rule today on Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's vaccine distribution campaign.
Kim vows to build 'invincible' North Korean military while slamming U.S.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed powerful missiles developed to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland, as he vowed to build an 'invincible' military to cope with what he called persistent U.S. hostility, state media reported Tuesday.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Be on the lookout for scammers
After being targeted by scammers, CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid warns in her latest column on CTVNews.ca that everyone should be on the lookout for scams.
Canada
-
Canadian among three winners of economics Nobel prize
Canadian economist David Card is among the three winners of the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labour market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education.
-
'Bring our Canadians home': Lawyer files suit on behalf of 26 Canadians stuck in Syrian camps
A lawyer suing the federal government to force it to bring 26 Canadians with ISIS ties back home from Syrian refugee camps says time is of the essence to bring them back home to Canada.
-
Invasive wild pigs in national park for first time at Alberta's Elk Island
One of the most destructive and rapidly spreading invasive species on the continent has been found for the first time in a Canadian national park.
-
Judge set to rule today on Maj.-Gen. Fortin's reinstatement to vaccine campaign
A Federal Court judge is set to rule today on Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's vaccine distribution campaign.
-
'Very disappointed': Hollywood actor says sons denied boarding on Air Canada flight at Vancouver airport
Hollywood actor Holly Robinson Peete has raised concerns on social media about how her sons were treated at Vancouver International Airport last week, saying they were barred from boarding a flight with tickets she bought for them.
-
Federal officials rethink wording of markers at gravesites of past prime ministers
The graves of former prime ministers are set to be updated with new commemorative plaques that spell out how the leaders are remembered.
World
-
Train hits, kills three people in France thought to be sleeping migrants
A train hit and killed three people and seriously injured another person in southwestern France on Tuesday morning. A local mayor said the victims were thought to be migrants who were resting on the tracks.
-
Bus plunge, floods leave 29 dead in northern China
Chinese authorities said Tuesday that 14 people died after a bus plunged into a rushing river during heavy flooding that has caused 15 other fatalities in the north.
-
Elk roaming Colorado with tire around neck for two years freed
Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction.
-
Plane crash kills two, burns homes in California neighbourhood
A twin-engine plane that killed at least two people and left a swath of destruction in a San Diego suburb nose-dived into the ground after repeated warnings that it was flying dangerously low, according to a recording.
-
Can the Taliban suppress the potent IS threat in Afghanistan?
The Taliban promised the United States to keep ISIS in check during successive rounds of peace talks. But it is unclear if they can keep their pledge, with a sudden uptick in attacks since the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15.
-
'Bring our Canadians home': Lawyer files suit on behalf of 26 Canadians stuck in Syrian camps
A lawyer suing the federal government to force it to bring 26 Canadians with ISIS ties back home from Syrian refugee camps says time is of the essence to bring them back home to Canada.
Politics
-
Conservatives still considering position on federal vaccine policy, MP says
Conservative MP Michael Chong says the party is still studying the government's new mandatory vaccine policy before taking a position on the issue.
-
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Canada urged to join allies in tougher China stance after Kovrig, Spavor release
The aftermath of Canada's long fight with China over the imprisonment of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig has spawned a new challenge: whether to join allies such as the United States and Australia in taking a more confrontational stance toward China.
Health
-
National survey results to inform new standards for long-term care
Residents should feel at home, respected, and safe in long-term care but the current reality doesn't come close, says a survey that will inform new national standards of care.
-
Experts warn the flu could make a comeback this winter
Last winter, the flu was almost nonexistent due to lockdowns and public health measures aimed at cutting down COVID-19 cases, but experts are warning that this year, we may see a resurgence.
-
Synthetic chemical in consumer products linked to early death, study finds
Synthetic chemicals called phthalates, found in hundreds of consumer products such as food storage containers, shampoo, makeup, perfume and children's toys, may contribute to some 91,000 to 107,000 premature deaths a year among people ages 55 to 64 in the United States, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to 'soak up' space
Astronaur Chris Hadfield said he quoted the 'Star Trek' star William Shatner's iconic mantra -- 'boldly go' -- in a note wishing him well on his voyage aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship on Wednesday.
-
Israel a step closer to commercial drones with latest tests
Dozens of drones floated through the skies of Tel Aviv on Monday, ferrying cartons of ice cream and sushi across the city in an experiment that officials hope provided a glimpse of the not-too-distant future.
-
Israeli archeologists discover ancient winemaking complex
Israeli archeologists on Monday said they have unearthed a massive ancient winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years.
Entertainment
-
Netflix stands by Dave Chappelle despite criticism over trans remarks
Netflix is defending Dave Chappelle's new comedy special after it has been criticized as transphobic by some LGBTQ2S+ advocates, artists and employees.
-
Matt Amodio's history-making run on TV's 'Jeopardy!' ends
All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio's historic run on "Jeopardy!" did just that on Monday's show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than US$1.5 million in prize money.
-
Virgin's Branson leads high school band, prompts backlash
Billionaire Richard Branson said it was an honour and a once-in-a-lifetime experience to don a drum major's uniform and march ahead of a New Orleans high school band.
Business
-
Customs dispute at Canadian border jeopardizes U.S. fish stick, filet supply
A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.
-
IMF's board approves allowing Kristalina Georgieva to remain as managing director
The International Monetary Fund expressed 'full confidence' in its managing director Tuesday in response to allegations that World Bank staff were pressured to change business rankings for China in an effort to placate Beijing.
-
World shares fall as pricier energy feeds inflation fears
World shares retreated on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Girls today care less about gender stereotypes, parents still entrenched in bias, LEGO study says
Girls today are ready to break free from gender-based stereotypes about play and creative activities, but their parents — and society at large — are holding them back by clinging to those stereotypes, according to a new study commissioned by the LEGO group.
-
How one American woman was chosen to be the only tourist in Bhutan
When her husband of 30 years passed away in 2018, Fran Bak set off on a not-unlike-Elizabeth-Gilbert spiritual journey that would take her though Bali and India, and end with her being the only tourist given permission to enter the kingdom of Bhutan since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Al Capone's belongings go for at least US$3 million at auction
Al Capone may have died nearly 75 years ago but it's clear interest in the infamous Chicago gangster is very much alive after some of his prized possessions were auctioned off over the weekend for at least US$3 million.
Sports
-
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
-
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
With fall foliage replacing the blooming daffodils and mylar blankets sharing space with masks, the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon returned Monday after a 30-month absence for a smaller, socially distanced race that ended in a very familiar way.
-
American Hockey League to have 10 female officials this year
Ten female officials will work games in the American Hockey League this season, the highest level that women have reached in that position in professional hockey.
Autos
-
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
-
Canadian auto production hit especially hard by semiconductor shortage
As the semiconductor chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics drags on, Canada's auto production slowdown is worse than many other countries.
-
How Tesla can sell 'full self-driving' software that doesn't really drive itself
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company will roll out the latest beta version of its 'full self-driving' software to 1,000 owners this weekend.