Ikea will pay 6 million euros to East German prisoners forced to build their furniture in landmark move

BREAKING Murray Sinclair, Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair, dies at 73
Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on residential schools, has died at the age of 73.
Furniture giant Ikea has agreed to pay 6 million euros (US$6.5 million) towards a government fund compensating victims of forced labour under Germany’s communist dictatorship, in a move campaigners hope will pressure other companies to follow.
Political as well as criminal prisoners in Germany during the Cold War era were forced to build flatpack furniture for Ikea. The revelations came to light in Swedish and German media reports more than a decade ago, prompting the company to commission an independent investigation.
Prisoners were producing furniture for Ikea, a global giant in the home furnishings industry, as recently as the 1970s and 1980s, the investigation conducted by auditors Ernst & Young found. Ikea representatives at the time were likely aware that political prisoners were being used to supplement labour, the report found.
The former East Germany was occupied by the Soviet Union from 1949 until 1990, which installed a rigid communist state known as the German Democratic Republic, or GDR. Tens of thousands of its prisoners were forced into factory work, making it a key location for cheap labour that many western companies are understood to have benefitted from.
Many of the GDR’s political prisoners would have been incarcerated for the simple “crime” of opposing the one-party communist state. Opposition to the state was stamped out by East Germany’s feared Stasi secret police, which spied on almost every aspect of people’s daily lives.
In a statement this week, Ikea Germany announced it would voluntarily put 6 million euros towards the new government fund established to provide compensation to victims of the East German dictatorship.
After decades of campaigning by victim groups, Germany’s ruling coalition government proposed in 2021 to set up the hardship fund. The German parliament will vote on its establishment in the coming weeks, although this step is seen as a mere formality.
The Ikea statement adds that the payment is the result of years-long conversations between the company’s German branch and the Union of Victims’ Associations of Communist Dictatorship (UOGK) — an organization that describes itself as working to ensure those wrongly convicted in communist Germany receive justice in today’s constitutional state.
In a statement provided to CNN, Walter Kadner, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer at Ikea Germany, said: “We deeply regret that products for Ikea were also produced by political prisoners in the GDR. Since it became known, Ikea has consistently worked to clarify the situation.
“We have given our word to those affected that we will participate in providing support. We therefore welcome the implementation of the hardship fund and are pleased to be able to keep our promise.”
GDR prisoners work at a steel mill in Rothensee, Germany, in an undated photo. (Andreas Hampel/ullstein bild/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
Ikea’s landmark payment is the first of its kind. The move has been welcomed by organizations that advocate for victims.
Dieter Dombrowski, the chairman of UOGK, described the development as “groundbreaking.”
“After it became known that the company was involved in forced prison labour, Ikea accepted our invitation to talk. Together we have taken the path of enlightenment and Ikea has met those affected on an equal footing.”
“We hope that other companies will follow Ikea’s example,” Dombrowski added.
According to UOGK, Ikea is one of many companies that benefitted from forced prison labour in communist Germany. Former UOKG chairman Rainer Wagner warned in 2012 that Ikea is “just the tip of the iceberg” as he called for companies to compensate former prisoners who still bear the psychological scars of incarceration and forced labour.
Evelyn Zupke, special representative for GDR victims in the German parliament, said: “Ikea’s pledge to support the hardship fund is an expression of a responsible approach to dealing with dark chapters in the company’s own history.
“We can’t undo what prisoners had to suffer in the GDR’s prisons, but we can treat them with respect today and support them.”
Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on residential schools, has died at the age of 73.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned a 'deliberate attack' on a Hindu temple in Canada, saying on Monday that he expected the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.
A year ago, Lorraine O'Quinn was coping with stress, chronic illness and Type 2 diabetes. Then she discovered a health program that she says changed her life.
As an ongoing part of Omar on the Road: America Decides 2024, CTV National News visited the University of Michigan-Dearborn campus to talk to Arab-American students about why they’re feeling left out of the Democrats’ tent.
Peel Regional Police say three people are in custody as they continue to investigate an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton on Sunday.
Israeli police have arrested a top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over allegedly leaking classified information to foreign media.
Furniture giant Ikea has agreed to pay 6 million euros (US$6.5 million) towards a government fund compensating victims of forced labour under Germany's communist dictatorship, in a move campaigners hope will pressure other companies to follow.
Hundreds of mourners took part in a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a young woman who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart last month.
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
Peel Regional Police say three people are in custody as they continue to investigate an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton on Sunday.
Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on residential schools, has died at the age of 73.
Hundreds of mourners took part in a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a young woman who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart last month.
Police in New Brunswick say an inmate who escaped from a jail in Saint John by squeezing through a fence is back in custody.
The Hanover Police Service said they received a report in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 of an injured 4-month-old baby who was treated at the emergency department of the Hanover and District Hospital.
Grande Prairie in northern Alberta is making the switch from RCMP to a new municipal police service. This is how it's going.
A presidential campaign that has careened through a felony trial, an incumbent president being pushed off the ticket and multiple assassination attempts comes down to a final push across a handful of states on the eve of election day.
As an ongoing part of Omar on the Road: America Decides 2024, CTV National News visited the University of Michigan-Dearborn campus to talk to Arab-American students about why they’re feeling left out of the Democrats’ tent.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned a 'deliberate attack' on a Hindu temple in Canada, saying on Monday that he expected the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.
A weather system in the south-central Caribbean is expected to develop and strengthen this week, prompting a tropical storm warning for Jamaica and a hurricane watch for the Cayman Islands to be issued Sunday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
The two parties that have dominated Puerto Rican politics for decades are losing their grip as they face the stiffest competition yet from a younger generation fed up with the island’s corruption, chronic power outages and mismanagement of public funds.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. waded into another scientific debate on Saturday by saying Donald Trump’s administration would advise that fluoride be removed from the country’s water supplies if the former president wins Tuesday’s presidential election. Here’s what health experts are weighing as the public health practice of adding fluoride to America’s water supply comes under increased scrutiny.
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen's office says the federal government hopes Canadians open their wallets as events for Lebanese heritage month get underway.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has written to the provinces' premiers, asking them to eliminate their sales taxes on new homes that are under $1 million.
A former U.S. ambassador says Canada needs to spend more on defence, and do so faster than the federal government's currently planning to, to meet the expectations of its NATO allies.
A year ago, Lorraine O'Quinn was coping with stress, chronic illness and Type 2 diabetes. Then she discovered a health program that she says changed her life.
The holiday season is nearly upon us and it’s easy for a child’s sweet tooth go wild. However, new research shows that it may be beneficial to cut back how much sugar young children consume.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season is here, and doctors are urging parents to get their infants vaccinated and to be aware of serious symptoms.
Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Monday after a six-month stay on the Tiangong space station, part of China's effort to be a global leader in space exploration.
Talented though they may be, monkeys will never type out the complete works of William Shakespeare, or even a short book, a new study suggests.
As Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons, passed in front of the sun, it cast a lumpy, potato-shaped shadow on the sun’s face as well as on the Martian surface.
Quincy Jones, the multi-talented music titan whose vast legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson's historic 'Thriller' album to writing prize-winning film and television scores and collaborating with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and hundreds of other recording artists, has died at 91.
When Taylor Swift swings through Vancouver in December, Mikaela St Louis will be among the pop star's most prepared fans.
The 'Dawson’s Creek' alum told People magazine in a statement published Sunday that he has colorectal cancer.
BCE Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy U.S. fibre internet provider Ziply Fiber for about $5 billion in cash.
Furniture giant Ikea has agreed to pay 6 million euros (US$6.5 million) towards a government fund compensating victims of forced labour under Germany's communist dictatorship, in a move campaigners hope will pressure other companies to follow.
Oil and gas producers in Canada will be required to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years under new regulations being published today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal 'won't go unheard.'
Mandy Suess was so certain the red-haired man she met at Oktoberfest was special that she got on a plane to go and find him
Befitting a pop icon at midlife, Hello Kitty's 50th birthday has brought museum exhibits, a theme park spectacle and a national tour.
The Netherlands’ Abdi Nageeye won a thrilling men’s race at the New York City marathon on Sunday, while Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui marked her debut with a victory in the women’s race.
Former flyweight champion Brandon (The Assassin Baby) Moreno snapped a two-fight losing streak with a dominant decision over Amir (The Prince) Albazi in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card Saturday.
Vince Carter hoped Toronto Raptors fans could embrace his complicated legacy with the team during his jersey retirement ceremony. They did not let him down.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
British Columbia is bracing for another labour disruption at all ports.
A record number of first-time provincial politicians are about to descend on British Columbia's legislature, looking to make positive contributions for the province and trying to find the washrooms in the 127-year-old building.
Application season is officially open for universities.
Peel Regional Police say three people are in custody as they continue to investigate an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton on Sunday.
It appears Toronto is not quite ready to welcome winter as a stretch of warm weather returns to the region this week.
Taylor Swift is taking over Toronto this November. Here are nine Taylor Swift-themed events and activities that are set to pop up in Toronto this month.
An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.
A number of weather warnings and advisories were issued across British Columbia early Monday associated with a strong low pressure system that entered the province over the weekend.
Oil and gas producers in Canada will be required to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years under new regulations being published today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
Scotiabank is eliminating tellers at some of its branches, including one at Carleton University, and switching to "advice services only."
Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on residential schools, has died at the age of 73.
Dozens of residents gathered in Barrhaven on Sunday afternoon to push back on a city proposal to build a tent-like structure to house asylum seekers.
Hundreds of Montrealers cast their ballots in the English Montreal school board elections on Sunday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and while results have begun to trickle in, officials said it will take some time for all of the votes to be counted.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says he wants to introduce a bill that would require new family doctors and specialists trained in the province to practice in the public system for the first few years of their careers.
After breaking two weather records in late October, Montreal will be getting more summerlike temperatures this week.
Grande Prairie in northern Alberta is making the switch from RCMP to a new municipal police service. This is how it's going.
The Edmonton region got hit with some light snow early Saturday and we're in for another shot of snow tonight/early Tuesday morning.
Oil and gas producers in Canada will be required to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years under new regulations being published today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
Hundreds of mourners took part in a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a young woman who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart last month.
The RCMP says it is investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
Police in New Brunswick say an inmate who escaped from a jail in Saint John by squeezing through a fence is back in custody.
Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on residential schools, has died at the age of 73.
A community in Manitoba’s Interlake region is still in shock after RCMP identified the remains of a baby girl Friday.
The executive vice-president of Winnipeg’s transit union is raising concerns over an increase in violent incidents on buses after an operator allegedly had a gun pointed at him early Friday morning in front of police headquarters.
A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan with Environment and climate Change Canada (ECCC) calling for the potential of up to 15 centimetres of accumulation in some locations by Tuesday evening.
Discussions regarding the Metis Constitution and recognizing the nation's culture were continued at day two of the annual Metis Nation of Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly in Regina.
November marks the beginning of a busy month in Regina as the Canadian Western Agribition prepares to return once again.
The Hanover Police Service said they received a report in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 of an injured 4-month-old baby who was treated at the emergency department of the Hanover and District Hospital.
The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a rollover collision reportedly involving a grey sedan on Wellington Road 51, just east of Wellington Road 86, in Ariss.
Over 180,000 unmarked cigarettes were seized during traffic stops in the County of Brant and Haldimand County.
With advance polling underway, residents in Saskatoon are choosing who their mayor, city councillors, as well as public and separate school board trustees will be – in the lead up to election day on Nov. 13.
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
Greater Sudbury police say a man was killed and his female passenger injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in Chelmsford while he was doing donuts in an open field Sunday afternoon.
One person has been arrested and provincial police in the Temiskaming area of northern Ontario are asking the public to stay away from two separate areas as the investigation continues.
Donald Trump, who said in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he regrets leaving the White House in 2021, is ending the 2024 campaign the way he began it – dishing out a stew of violent, disparaging rhetoric and repeated warnings that he will not accept defeat if it comes.
The Hanover Police Service is investigating an assault after a baby was left in serious condition.
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
The Kights defeated Owen Sound Sunday afternoon for a sixth straight win,
A school bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck Monday morning.
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
Crime Prevention Week in Innisfil focuses on gangs, trafficking and social media.
Windsor police have closed a section of Baseline Road for an active investigation.
After knocking on thousands of doors during this year's U.S. presidential campaign, David Shelton's work is done — now, he's looking forward to knocking back a drink or two at a local bar on election night with fellow Americans.
A 48-year-old Windsor man is facing impaired driving charges after getting stopped at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program over the weekend.
British Columbia is bracing for another labour disruption at all ports.
A record number of first-time provincial politicians are about to descend on British Columbia's legislature, looking to make positive contributions for the province and trying to find the washrooms in the 127-year-old building.
One man remains in hospital and a suspect is at large after a shooting in Nanaimo Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
The Hurricanes weathered an early storm Saturday but eventually fell, losing 5-4 to the Rebels in a game played in Red Deer.
Lethbridge County and the towns of Coalhurst, Nobleford and Picture Butte and the village of Barons have signed a new regional emergency management partnership agreement.
As overnight temperatures continue to dip below freezing, the City of Lethbridge has launched its second annual snow route season ahead of winter.
A 19-year-old from Elliot Lake was charged with careless driving after a rollover involving a pickup truck Saturday night.
As winter approaches and the weather cools, many of us either dream of hunkering down indoors or eagerly gear up to hit the slopes. But whichever side you fall on, there’s an important task we all need to tackle: getting your vehicle ready for the cold months ahead.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say a suspect in a vehicle gave out Halloween candy that appears to have been tampered with.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.