IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk's X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Advertisers are fleeing social media platform X over concerns about their ads showing up next to pro-Nazi content and hate speech on the site in general, with billionaire owner Elon Musk inflaming tensions with his own tweets endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.
IBM said this week that it stopped advertising on X after a report said its ads were appearing alongside material praising Nazis -- a fresh setback as the platform formerly known as Twitter tries to win back big brands and their ad dollars, X's main source of revenue.
The liberal advocacy group Media Matters said in a report Thursday that ads from Apple, Oracle, NBCUniversal's Bravo network and Comcast also were placed next to antisemitic material on X.
"IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation," the company said in a statement.
Apple, Oracle, NBCUniversal and Comcast didn't respond immediately to requests seeking comment on their next steps.
The European Union's executive branch said separately Friday that it's pausing its advertising on X and other social media platforms, in part because of a surge in hate speech.
Musk sparked outcry this week with his own tweets responding to a user who accused Jews of hating white people and professing indifference to antisemitism. "You have said the actual truth," Musk tweeted in a reply Wednesday.
Musk has faced accusations of tolerating antisemitic messages on the platform since purchasing it last year, and the content on X has gained increased scrutiny since the war between Israel and Hamas began.
"We condemn this abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms, which runs against our core values as Americans," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said Friday in response to Musk's tweet.
X CEO Linda Yaccarino said X's "point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should STOP across the board."
"I think that's something we can and should all agree on," she tweeted Thursday.
Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal executive, was hired by Musk to rebuild ties with advertisers who fled after he took over, concerned that his easing of content restrictions was allowing hateful and toxic speech to flourish and that would harm their brands.
"When it comes to this platform -- X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There's no place for it anywhere in the world -- it's ugly and wrong. Full stop," Yaccarino said.
The accounts that Media Matters found posting antisemitic material will no longer be monetizable and the specific posts will be labeled "sensitive media," according to a statement from X. Still, Musk decried Media Matters as "an evil organization."
The head of the Anti-Defamation League also hit back at Musk's tweets this week, in the latest clash between the prominent Jewish civil-rights organization and the billionaire businessman.
"At a time when antisemitism is exploding in America and surging around the world, it is indisputably dangerous to use one's influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said on X.
Musk also tweeted this week that he was "deeply offended by ADL's messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind."
The group has previously accused Musk of allowing antisemitism and hate speech to spread on the platform and amplifying the messages of neo-Nazis and white supremacists who want to ban the ADL.
The European Commission, meanwhile, said it's putting all of its social media ad efforts on hold because of an "alarming increase in disinformation and hate speech" on platforms in recent weeks.
The commission, the 27-nation EU's executive arm, said it's advising its services to "refrain from advertising at this stage on social media platforms where such content is present," adding that the freeze doesn't affect its official accounts on X.
The EU has taken a tough stance with new rules to clean up social media platforms, and last month it made a formal request to X for information about its handling of hate speech, misinformation and violent terrorist content related to the Israel-Hamas war.
X isn't alone in dealing with problematic content since the conflict.
On Thursday, TikTok removed the hashtag .lettertoamerica after users on the app posted sympathetic videos about Osama bin Laden's 2002 letter justifying the terrorist attacks against Americans on 9/11 and criticizing U.S. support for Israel. The Guardian news outlet, which published the transcript of the letter that was being shared, took it down and replaced it with a statement that directed readers to a news article from 2002 that it said provided more context.
The videos garnered widespread attention among X users critical of TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance. TikTok said the letter was not a trend on its platform and blamed an X post by journalist Yashar Ali and media coverage for drawing more engagement to the hashtag.
The short-form video app has faced criticism from Republicans and others who say the platform has been failing to protect Jewish users from harassment and pushing pro-Palestinian content to viewers.
TikTok has aggressively pushed back, saying it's been taking down antisemitic content and doesn't manipulate its algorithm to take sides.
--------
AP Technology Writers Matt O'Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, and Haleluya Hadero in New York contributed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley killed southeast of Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southwest of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president
Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.
F1 off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.
Tempers flared at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the first practice of the US$500 million race was halted nine minutes into the session Thursday night because Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover that badly damaged his Ferrari.
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
Russian authorities ask the Supreme Court to declare the LGBTQ2S+ 'movement' extremist
The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday said it has filed a lawsuit with the nation's Supreme Court to outlaw the LGBTQ2S+ "international public movement" as extremist, the latest crippling blow against the already beleaguered LGBTQ2S+ community in the increasingly conservative country.
Lawsuit accuses Concordia, student union of failing to address antisemitism on campus
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Concordia University in Montreal and its student union of failing to meaningfully address antisemitism on campus.
Keep China's communications channels with Canada open, Trudeau urged Xi at APEC
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he had more to say to Chinese President Xi Jinping than just a perfunctory hello. Trudeau says he made the point to Xi that it's important their two countries keep their lines of communication open.
Canada
-
Lawsuit accuses Concordia, student union of failing to address antisemitism on campus
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Concordia University in Montreal and its student union of failing to meaningfully address antisemitism on campus.
-
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
-
New Brunswick councillor sanctioned over installation of giant sandpiper statue
Ripples from the installation of a giant statue of a sandpiper in a New Brunswick village keep coming, this time landing a councillor in hot water.
-
Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history
Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley killed southeast of Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southwest of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
World
-
UN stops delivery of food and supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid co-ordination
The United Nations was forced to stop deliveries of food and other necessities to Gaza on Friday and warned of the growing possibility of widespread starvation after internet and telephone services collapsed in the besieged enclave because of a lack of fuel.
-
Top UN court orders Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of Nagorno-Karabakh people
The UN top court on Friday issued an order calling on Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of people who leave, return to or remain in Nagorno-Karabakh, following the Azerbaijani military's retaking of the separatist region in September.
-
Turkish and German leaders air deep differences on the Israel-Hamas war
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday aired deep differences over the war between Israel and Hamas as the Turkish leader made a brief and tensely anticipated visit to Berlin.
-
More than 240 Rohingya refugees afloat off Indonesia after they are twice refused by residents
Some 240 Rohingya Muslims, including women and children, are afloat off the coast of Indonesia after two attempts to land were rejected by local residents. Officials said the boat most recently tried to land in Aceh Utara district, in Indonesia's Aceh province, on Thursday afternoon, but left a few hours later.
-
Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president
Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.
-
Columbia, Cornell and other colleges face U.S. inquiries over alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia
The United States government has opened civil rights investigations into seven schools and universities over allegations of antisemitism or Islamophobia since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. The list includes three Ivy League institutions.
Politics
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Keep China's communications channels with Canada open, Trudeau urged Xi at APEC
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he had more to say to Chinese President Xi Jinping than just a perfunctory hello. Trudeau says he made the point to Xi that it's important their two countries keep their lines of communication open.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Ahead of Freeland's fiscal update, how are Canadians feeling about finances?
Ahead of the fall economic fiscal update next week, which is a revised look at Canada's books, a recent survey from Nanos Research suggests most Canadians aren't feeling positive about their finances.
Health
-
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
-
Parents hope new California law can influence pregnancy loss leave in Canada
Canadians who've experienced pregnancy losses are hoping a recent piece of legislation in the United States can influence lawmakers north of the border.
-
The FDA is screening U.S. cinnamon imports after more kids are sickened by lead-tainted applesauce
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is screening imports of cinnamon from multiple countries for toxic lead contamination after growing reports of children who were sickened after eating pouches of applesauce and apple puree.
Sci-Tech
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
'The Crown' aims to depict Diana's final days with dignity
For Elizabeth Debicki, portraying Diana on 'The Crown' for two seasons created a sense of responsibility to be as authentic as possible for the many people who revere the Royal Family.
-
Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'
It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.