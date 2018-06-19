

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





An Ontario couple is seeking compensation from an airline after one of their checked bags was destroyed without their consent.

Totaram Drigpal and Nutan Ramcharan recently returned home from a trip to Guyana where they were visiting with friends and family. When they arrived at the airport in Toronto, they couldn’t find their largest suitcase.

“I paid $300 to take an extra bag, which I have a receipt for, I pay them and they still leave my bag,” Drigpal told CTV Toronto on Monday.

The couple soon discovered the bag had not been left behind at all; but in fact, had been destroyed by the airline Fly Jamaica Airways.

The checked luggage contained clothes, shoes, personal items, and a camera.

“My 50th birthday pictures, all of the kids’ pictures from small, growing up,” Ramcharan said.

However, those items weren’t the reason their bag was confiscated. It was the couple’s frozen seafood stored in the same suitcase that created the concern.

Fly Jamaica Airlines said there was supposed to be a refrigerated facility, but that it wasn’t working properly and the seafood had started to spoil.

“Some of the passenger baggage in question contained large quantities of raw seafood,” an airline spokesperson said in a written statement. “In keeping with mandatory health regulations… bags containing decaying raw seafood were removed from the facility and destroyed.”

The couple said they’re looking for compensation from the airline for the loss of their belongings, which they estimate were worth more than $1,500.

“I just need compensation for those exact things that I lost, including the bag. It was a new bag,” Drigpal said.

“I just feel upset that I didn’t get back my stuff,” Ramcharan added.

Fly Jamaica Airlines said it’s not liable for the loss, damage or spoilage of perishable items that travellers choose to bring with them. The couple was offered a $75 credit for the loss of their other belongings.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, all seafood, except for pufferfish and Chinese mitten crab, are allowed to be brought into Canada from the U.S. and other countries.

Although the rules vary in different countries, here are the liability policies for some Canadian airlines when it comes to perishable items.

Air Canada:

The airline says it may refuse to carry checked luggage that is “not suitable for transportation” such as, fragile, valuable, or perishable items. It also says they may refuse loss, damage or delay claims based on the “inherent nature” of the item and provided the example of a perishable item.

WestJet:

The airline states that it doesn’t accept liability for the spoilage of seafood or any other perishable item “for any reason, including delays.”

The company said it will accept perishable items including, seafood, floral products, meat, and fruit as part of a traveller’s checked or carry-on baggage allowance.

Regarding seafood specifically, WestJet says it will accept seafood including shellfish such as, crabs, crayfish, lobsters, mussels, shrimp and ocean plant life on all flights, with the exception of Dublin, when the items are properly packed.

Air Transat:

Like the others, Air Transat also states on its website that it is not liable for damage to “fragile, valuable or perishable items.” The company also says “unsuitably or inadequately packed items” will be accepted at their discretion. If the items are accepted, compensation may be denied as a result of those factors.

Air Transat also said it assumes no liability for perishable items in checked baggage that have been affected by delays.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Consumer Reporter Pat Foran