Hydrogen sulfide leak at Suncor refinery sends workers to hospital
The Suncor Refinery in Edmonton is seen on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. (Jason Franson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 10:11PM EDT
EDMONTON - A number of people at Suncor's refinery in Edmonton were sent to hospital after a toxic gas was released at the facility.
Suncor spokeswoman Erin Rees says company crews responded to a release of hydrogen sulfide at around noon on Wednesday.
Rees says a number of employees and contractors were in the vicinity of the release, and were assessed by Suncor and Alberta Health Services personnel.
She says a handful were sent to hospital for further assessment, but all were expected to be released.
Hydrogen sulfide is a poisonous, corrosive and flammable colourless gas that smells of rotten eggs.
Rees says there will be an investigation into the cause of the release.
